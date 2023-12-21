CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MELI. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after buying an additional 655,208 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,545,000 after buying an additional 262,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,979,000 after buying an additional 253,864 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 879.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,231,000 after buying an additional 199,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,696,000 after buying an additional 195,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,706.07.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,597.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a PE ratio of 81.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $815.85 and a twelve month high of $1,660.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,427.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,316.37.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.