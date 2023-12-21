CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New $868,000 Investment in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 57,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Cabaletta Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CABA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CABA opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.49. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $22.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.42 million, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 2.42.

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $240,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CABA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

