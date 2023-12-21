CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,920 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 31.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,992,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 98,059.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,554,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,263 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $104,567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after acquiring an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after acquiring an additional 533,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO opened at $113.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.51. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

