CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,234 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 446.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 531,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,070,000 after buying an additional 434,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $622,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $38.29 on Thursday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.12%.

About STAG Industrial

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.