CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Takes $868,000 Position in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.14% of Cabaletta Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CABA. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Cabaletta Bio by 445.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,015,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,361 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP increased its position in Cabaletta Bio by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,368,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,573,000 after acquiring an additional 533,186 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in Cabaletta Bio by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,221,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,820,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cabaletta Bio by 637.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,709,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,768 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cabaletta Bio news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $146,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

CABA stock opened at $21.27 on Thursday. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $22.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $911.42 million, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 2.42.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

