Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Chuy’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Chuy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chuy’s from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Chuy’s Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.72.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $113.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.61 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chuy’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

