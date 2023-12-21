CIBC Boosts Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target to C$37.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$34.50 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Enghouse Systems stock opened at C$34.87 on Monday. Enghouse Systems has a 1 year low of C$27.51 and a 1 year high of C$44.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.85. The company has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.18%.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

