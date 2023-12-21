CIBC Boosts Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$57.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark set a C$45.00 price target on Parkland in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Desjardins increased their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.15.

Parkland Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$42.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$27.50 and a 12-month high of C$44.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.47. Parkland had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of C$8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.57 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Parkland will post 3.368214 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parkland

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre Patrick Gerard Magnan sold 27,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.82, for a total transaction of C$1,185,772.43. In related news, Senior Officer Pierre Patrick Gerard Magnan sold 27,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.82, for a total value of C$1,185,772.43. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 20,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total value of C$860,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 158,951 shares of company stock worth $6,992,327 in the last three months. 20.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

