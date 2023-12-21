CIBC Increases Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target to C$46.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BDGI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Cormark upgraded shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.11.

Shares of TSE BDGI opened at C$39.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12 month low of C$24.09 and a 12 month high of C$41.67. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.08.

In other news, Senior Officer Leon Joseph Steven Walsh acquired 2,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$40.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,230.85. In related news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.63, for a total transaction of C$396,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Leon Joseph Steven Walsh bought 2,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$40.57 per share, with a total value of C$96,230.85. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,197 shares of company stock worth $125,445 and have sold 68,400 shares worth $2,728,875. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

