CIBC Increases Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$61.50

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$61.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Cormark reduced their target price on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.39.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Exchange Income

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Shares of EIF opened at C$44.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$47.86. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$42.05 and a 12 month high of C$55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.01.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C$0.02. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of C$687.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$657.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.0947802 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Exchange Income

In related news, Director Edward Warkentin bought 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$44.84 per share, with a total value of C$49,995.04. In other news, Director Edward Warkentin bought 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$44.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,995.04. Also, Director Donald Streuber purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$45.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$226,250.00. Company insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Exchange Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.