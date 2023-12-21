CIBC Increases NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$11.50

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$10.75 to C$11.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. ATB Capital raised shares of NFI Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 target price on NFI Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price target on NFI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised NFI Group from a “speculative” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.57.

TSE:NFI opened at C$13.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. NFI Group has a one year low of C$7.00 and a one year high of C$14.55. The company has a market cap of C$1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.17.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.43) by C($0.12). NFI Group had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 40.59%. The company had revenue of C$952.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$937.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NFI Group will post 0.3286009 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

