CIBC Raises Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target to C$43.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

QBR.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$35.50 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.50 to C$41.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quebecor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.56.

Shares of TSE QBR.B opened at C$30.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 468.25. Quebecor has a 12 month low of C$27.22 and a 12 month high of C$35.61. The company has a market cap of C$4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.86.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

