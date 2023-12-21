CIBC Trims Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Target Price to C$63.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCA. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$75.00 to C$64.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$75.50 to C$72.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$71.25.

TSE:CCA opened at C$56.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.79. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$50.78 and a 1-year high of C$82.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.854 per share. This is a boost from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.09%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

