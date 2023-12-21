CIBC Upgrades Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) to “Outperform”

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$306.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$285.00. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$295.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$260.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$275.00 to C$315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$284.00 to C$290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$282.92.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$272.21 on Tuesday. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$197.66 and a 1 year high of C$281.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$250.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$246.66. The company has a market cap of C$5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.52 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$989.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$987.50 million. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 2.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 8.6122847 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

