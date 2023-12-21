Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells $155,400.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 246,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,926,618. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN opened at $43.58 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $54.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,084,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $712,903,000 after acquiring an additional 155,964 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,940,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $422,535,000 after acquiring an additional 371,041 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 5,220.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816,096 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Ciena by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,652,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,893,000 after acquiring an additional 366,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Ciena by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,262,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $223,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

