Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cintas from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $537.60.

Shares of CTAS opened at $553.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Cintas has a one year low of $423.06 and a one year high of $576.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $535.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.25.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Randolph Co Inc increased its stake in Cintas by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,293 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $9,522,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 13.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $1,018,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Cintas by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

