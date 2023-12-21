Cipher Mining Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,456 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 98% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,246 call options.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

CIFR opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08. Cipher Mining has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $975.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. Equities analysts expect that Cipher Mining will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Cipher Mining from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $29,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,931,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,197,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cipher Mining by 104.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 72.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

