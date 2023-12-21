Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,649 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 646.9% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 67,570 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 58,523 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.7% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 5,871 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 71,529 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $49.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.38. The company has a market cap of $202.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.