Citigroup Boosts Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target to $36.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HOG. TheStreet lowered Harley-Davidson from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.25.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HOG

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $34.60 on Monday. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 6th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after acquiring an additional 194,089 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.2% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 7,659,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,689,000 after purchasing an additional 166,961 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,355,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,053,000 after purchasing an additional 22,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,985,000 after purchasing an additional 216,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 19.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,823,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,626,000 after purchasing an additional 632,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.