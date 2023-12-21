Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.8% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C opened at $50.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $95.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $53.23.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.62.

Read Our Latest Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.