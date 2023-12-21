Citigroup (NYSE:C) Upgraded at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $63.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on C. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a hold rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.62.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.7 %

C opened at $50.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $95.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average of $44.21.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,126,381,000 after purchasing an additional 545,118,661 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $631,922,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 161.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,451,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,192,000 after buying an additional 11,407,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after buying an additional 7,502,751 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

