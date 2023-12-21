Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.93.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average is $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

