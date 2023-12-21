Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $867.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.66. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $526.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 55,829,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179,420 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,561,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,309,000 after buying an additional 1,212,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,984,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,339,000 after buying an additional 334,434 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 26,530,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,918,000 after buying an additional 1,753,407 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,272,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,546 shares during the last quarter.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

