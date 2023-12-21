Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $86.91

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $86.91 and last traded at $86.48, with a volume of 291950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.81.

Cloudflare Stock Down 3.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average is $66.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $450,103.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,717,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,156,330.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $169,440.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 159,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,006,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $450,103.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,717,384 shares in the company, valued at $96,156,330.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 828,444 shares of company stock worth $58,471,525. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 22.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,418,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,448,000 after purchasing an additional 395,363 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 56.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560,273 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 85,228.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,676,741 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

