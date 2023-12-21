Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KOF. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.57 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.66.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $96.27 on Monday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $64.97 and a 12-month high of $99.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 8.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.6528 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is presently 53.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,913,000 after purchasing an additional 722,284 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,978,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 696,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,085,000 after purchasing an additional 241,948 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,510,000 after purchasing an additional 176,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,964,000 after acquiring an additional 147,104 shares in the last quarter.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

See Also

