Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) vs. Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Critical Survey

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) and Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Cocrystal Pharma has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mersana Therapeutics has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cocrystal Pharma and Mersana Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma N/A -54.10% -51.18% Mersana Therapeutics -482.47% -264.19% -65.44%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cocrystal Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mersana Therapeutics 1 5 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cocrystal Pharma and Mersana Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Cocrystal Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 548.65%. Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 275.22%. Given Cocrystal Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cocrystal Pharma is more favorable than Mersana Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Cocrystal Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of Cocrystal Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Mersana Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cocrystal Pharma and Mersana Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma $2.01 million 9.36 -$38.84 million ($2.10) -0.88 Mersana Therapeutics $26.58 million 8.66 -$204.21 million ($1.78) -1.07

Cocrystal Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mersana Therapeutics. Mersana Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cocrystal Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cocrystal Pharma beats Mersana Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections. The company develops CC-31244, a HCV non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitor that has completed Phase II a clinical trial to treat HCV infection; and CC-42344, a PB2 inhibitor that has completed Phase I clinical trial for treating influenza infection. It is also involved in identifying and developing non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitors for norovirus infections. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. has a license and research collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. to discover and develop proprietary influenza A/B antiviral agents; and a license agreement with Kansas State University Research Foundation to develop antiviral compounds for the treatment of norovirus and coronavirus infections. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

