Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Hits New 1-Year High at $207.44

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $207.44 and last traded at $206.60, with a volume of 12295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.08.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.10 and its 200 day moving average is $176.31.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.39%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.52%.

In related news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy purchased 784 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $246,228.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy acquired 784 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $246,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,605.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,710 in the last 90 days. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2,410.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

