Comparing Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) & Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust and Centerspace are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Redwood Trust and Centerspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwood Trust -9.46% 3.29% 0.27% Centerspace 17.91% 5.44% 2.43%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Redwood Trust and Centerspace’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwood Trust $708.00 million 1.19 -$163.52 million ($0.67) -10.96 Centerspace $256.72 million 3.43 -$13.47 million $2.74 21.32

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Centerspace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Redwood Trust. Redwood Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centerspace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

69.9% of Redwood Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Centerspace shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Redwood Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Centerspace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Redwood Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Centerspace pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Redwood Trust pays out -95.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Centerspace pays out 106.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Centerspace has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Redwood Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Redwood Trust and Centerspace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwood Trust 0 2 5 1 2.88 Centerspace 0 4 3 0 2.43

Redwood Trust currently has a consensus target price of $8.44, suggesting a potential upside of 14.97%. Centerspace has a consensus target price of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.53%. Given Redwood Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Redwood Trust is more favorable than Centerspace.

Risk and Volatility

Redwood Trust has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centerspace has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio. This segment also offers derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Business Purpose Mortgage Banking segment operates a platform that originates and acquires business purpose loans, such as single-family rental and bridge loans for subsequent securitization, sale, or transfer into its investment portfolio. The Investment Portfolio segment invests in securities retained from residential and business purpose securitization activities, and residential and small-balance multifamily bridge loans, as well as residential mortgage-backed securities issued by third parties, Freddie Mac K-Series multifamily loan securitizations and reperforming loan securitizations, servicer advance investments, home equity investments, and other housing-related investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for the fourth consecutive year in 2023 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

