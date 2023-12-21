Comparing Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) and Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) and Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Great Elm Group and Progress Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Group -200.39% -50.27% -22.46% Progress Software 11.65% 39.41% 10.56%

Risk & Volatility

Great Elm Group has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progress Software has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Progress Software 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Great Elm Group and Progress Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Progress Software has a consensus price target of $64.40, indicating a potential upside of 17.39%. Given Progress Software’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Progress Software is more favorable than Great Elm Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Great Elm Group and Progress Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Group $10.11 million 5.76 $27.73 million N/A N/A Progress Software $602.01 million 3.97 $95.07 million $1.76 31.17

Progress Software has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.3% of Great Elm Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.4% of Great Elm Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Progress Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Progress Software beats Great Elm Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Elm Group

(Get Free Report)

Great Elm Group, Inc. operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc. in December 2020. Great Elm Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Progress Software

(Get Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers. It also provides MOVEit, a managed file transfer software for managing and controlling the movement of sensitive files and securing them both at-rest and in-transit, DataDirect, a secure data connectivity tools for Relational, NoSQL, Big Data and SaaS data sources; WhatsUp Gold, a network infrastructure monitoring software providing complete visibility of all network devices, servers, virtual machines, and cloud and wireless environments to find and fix network problems; Flowmon, a network security and visibility product with automated response across hybrid cloud ecosystems; and Corticon, a decision automation platform to transform user experiences by streamlining and automating complex business rules. Further, the company offers project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products to end users, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.