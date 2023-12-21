Comparing Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI)

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Netcapital and MGT Capital Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netcapital $8.49 million 0.41 $2.95 million $0.47 0.79 MGT Capital Investments $810,000.00 4.37 -$5.98 million N/A N/A

Netcapital has higher revenue and earnings than MGT Capital Investments.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

19.5% of Netcapital shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Netcapital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Netcapital and MGT Capital Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netcapital 28.60% 6.91% 6.03% MGT Capital Investments 2,337.29% -202.89% 683.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Netcapital and MGT Capital Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netcapital 0 0 0 0 N/A MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Netcapital has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.04, suggesting that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Netcapital beats MGT Capital Investments on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netcapital

Netcapital Inc. operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support. In addition, it offers advisor services, which includes incubation of technology start-ups; investors introduction; online marketing; website design and software development; message crafting including pitch decks, offering pages, and ad creation; strategic advice; and technology consulting services. Further, the company provides valuation services, such as business valuation, fairness and solvency opinions, ESOP feasibility and valuation, non-cash charitable contribution, economic analysis of damages, intellectual property appraisals, and compensation studies. Netcapital Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It also leases space to other bitcoin miners; and provides hosting services for owners of mining equipment. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

