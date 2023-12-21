Comparing Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) & Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) and Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Vivos has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Vivos alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vivos and Becton, Dickinson and Company, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A Becton, Dickinson and Company 0 1 6 0 2.86

Valuation and Earnings

Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus price target of $279.57, suggesting a potential upside of 16.58%. Given Becton, Dickinson and Company’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Becton, Dickinson and Company is more favorable than Vivos.

This table compares Vivos and Becton, Dickinson and Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos $40,000.00 732.98 -$2.47 million N/A N/A Becton, Dickinson and Company $19.37 billion 3.60 $1.48 billion $4.96 48.35

Becton, Dickinson and Company has higher revenue and earnings than Vivos.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Becton, Dickinson and Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Vivos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Becton, Dickinson and Company shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vivos and Becton, Dickinson and Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos -9,524.89% N/A -153.86% Becton, Dickinson and Company 7.66% 13.91% 6.71%

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and Company beats Vivos on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivos

(Get Free Report)

Vivos Inc., a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors in the United States and internationally. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals. The company was formerly known as Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation and changed its name to Vivos Inc. in December 2017. Vivos Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Get Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular access technology, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication safety and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems. The BD Life Sciences segment offers specimen and blood collection products; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, antibodies and kits, reagent systems, and solutions for single-cell gene expression analysis, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The BD Interventional segment provides hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.