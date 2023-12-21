Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE LODE opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. Comstock has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47. The company has a market cap of $51.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 2,266.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comstock will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.
