Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LODE opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. Comstock has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47. The company has a market cap of $51.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Comstock alerts:

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 2,266.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comstock will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock

Comstock Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LODE. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comstock in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Comstock by 71.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 19,270 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comstock during the second quarter worth $44,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Comstock during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Comstock during the second quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.