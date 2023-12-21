Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,955,000 after buying an additional 9,197,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 100.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,836 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $373,796,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 102.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,668 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock opened at $235.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.24. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

