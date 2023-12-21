Cornelius Boone Sells 4,930 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

eBay Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $42.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.25.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in eBay by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark cut their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

