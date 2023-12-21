Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,841 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.7% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,749,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,596,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $625.28.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $661.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $292.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $588.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $561.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.