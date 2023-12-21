Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CTRA. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.07.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average is $26.72. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.30.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

