Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) PT Lowered to $27.00

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.90.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $23.90 on Monday. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 216.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 281,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,680,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,998,000 after buying an additional 670,381 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 93.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 51,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 24,958 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 148.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 40,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at about $1,349,000.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

