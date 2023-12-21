Crane (NYSE:CR) Price Target Raised to $124.00

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CR. Bank of America dropped their price target on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crane in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Crane in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Crane in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Crane stock opened at $112.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.07. Crane has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $114.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,174.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at about $2,997,000. JS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 98.0% in the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,536,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at about $21,302,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 12.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 225,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,047,000 after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 143.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 68,795 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

