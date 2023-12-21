Critical Analysis: Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) & Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCYW)

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) and Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCYW – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.5% of Akoya Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Akoya Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and Innovative Eyewear’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoya Biosciences $91.37 million 2.53 -$70.64 million ($1.76) -2.68 Innovative Eyewear $603,793.00 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Innovative Eyewear has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akoya Biosciences.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Akoya Biosciences and Innovative Eyewear, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoya Biosciences 0 1 4 0 2.80 Innovative Eyewear 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akoya Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $8.60, indicating a potential upside of 82.59%. Given Akoya Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Akoya Biosciences is more favorable than Innovative Eyewear.

Profitability

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and Innovative Eyewear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoya Biosciences -78.14% -121.74% -41.01% Innovative Eyewear N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Akoya Biosciences beats Innovative Eyewear on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akoya Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow. It also provides PhenoCycler and PhenoImager reagents; and biopharma services. In addition, the company offers analysis software partnerships ecosystem; inForm Tissue, an automated image analysis software package for accurately visualizing and quantifying biomarkers in tissue sections; Phenoptr, which provides functions that consolidate and analyze output tables created by inForm software; and phenoptrReports, a software that generates shareable reports and visualizations based on the phenoptr output in an intuitive front-end GUI. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About Innovative Eyewear

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice. In addition, the company launches an application, Lucyd app for iOS/Android users. It sells its products through various e-commerce, and retail store and distribution channels. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. has a license agreement with Lucyd Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in North Miami, Florida. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lucyd Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.