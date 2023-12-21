Critical Analysis: Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) & Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF)

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) and Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atmus Filtration Technologies and Greenlane Renewables’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atmus Filtration Technologies $1.56 billion 1.29 $170.10 million N/A N/A Greenlane Renewables N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Atmus Filtration Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Greenlane Renewables.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atmus Filtration Technologies 10.67% 79.43% 19.22% Greenlane Renewables N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Atmus Filtration Technologies and Greenlane Renewables’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Atmus Filtration Technologies and Greenlane Renewables, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 Greenlane Renewables 0 1 0 0 2.00

Atmus Filtration Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.19%. Greenlane Renewables has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,804.16%. Given Greenlane Renewables’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Greenlane Renewables is more favorable than Atmus Filtration Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.7% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atmus Filtration Technologies beats Greenlane Renewables on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives. The company's products are used in on-highway and off-highway commercial vehicles; and agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. It serves original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cummins Inc.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables Inc. provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from biomethane at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel. It offers water wash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation technologies. The company markets and sells its upgrading systems under the Greenlane Biogas brand. The company was formerly known as Creation Capital Corp. and changed its name to Greenlane Renewables Inc. in June 2019. Greenlane Renewables Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

