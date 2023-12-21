Critical Analysis: Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) & Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK)

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) and Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Banc of California and Pacific Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banc of California 0 3 0 0 2.00 Pacific Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banc of California presently has a consensus price target of $16.20, indicating a potential upside of 20.76%. Given Banc of California’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Banc of California is more favorable than Pacific Valley Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Banc of California has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Banc of California and Pacific Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banc of California 20.18% 8.65% 0.89% Pacific Valley Bancorp 18.85% N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banc of California and Pacific Valley Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banc of California $390.12 million 1.98 $120.94 million $1.75 7.67 Pacific Valley Bancorp $22.51 million 1.86 $5.21 million $1.14 8.25

Banc of California has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bancorp. Banc of California is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Valley Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.6% of Banc of California shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Pacific Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Banc of California shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Banc of California beats Pacific Valley Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banc of California

(Get Free Report)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management solutions; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, remote deposit, and online and mobile banking services; and automated teller machine services. The company offers its products and services to small, middle-market, and venture-backed businesses. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Pacific Valley Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Valley Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business banking, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and online solutions, such as online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks. It also provides commercial or agriculture lines of credit, commercial or agriculture terms loans, commercial constructions loans, agriculture production lending, and government guaranteed loan programs; and debit card, incoming wire instructions, ATM locator, fraud prevention, identity theft, and FDIC insurance estimator services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Salinas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.