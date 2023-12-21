Cwm LLC Decreases Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 14.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 4.2% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.21.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TRI opened at $141.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.66. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $111.28 and a one year high of $144.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.56.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 34.09%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 39.50%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

