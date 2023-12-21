D. Scott Neal Inc. Sells 5,057 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

D. Scott Neal Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 7.7% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE XOM opened at $101.27 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $97.48 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.62 and a 200-day moving average of $107.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $401.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.