Daniel S. Wood Sells 8,000 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) Director Daniel S. Wood sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $74,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,820.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Consumer Portfolio Services Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The stock has a market cap of $208.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.18.
Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $92.08 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
