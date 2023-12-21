Darden Restaurants’ (DRI) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $170.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.41.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $162.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $173.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,505.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,440.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 324.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

