Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $160.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DRI. Citigroup upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.41.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 2.0 %

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $162.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $173.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.03 and a 200 day moving average of $156.05.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.