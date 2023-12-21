DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) versus MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Head to Head Review

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Free Report) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DATATRAK International and MSP Recovery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DATATRAK International $5.93 million 0.03 -$890,000.00 N/A N/A MSP Recovery $23.42 million 13.79 -$7.42 million N/A N/A

This table compares DATATRAK International and MSP Recovery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DATATRAK International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MSP Recovery.

Risk & Volatility

DATATRAK International has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSP Recovery has a beta of -1.86, suggesting that its share price is 286% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.2% of MSP Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DATATRAK International and MSP Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DATATRAK International N/A N/A N/A MSP Recovery -268.17% -19.47% -10.90%

Summary

DATATRAK International beats MSP Recovery on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DATATRAK International



DATATRAK International, Inc., a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials. Its products include UX CTMS 360 for planning and managing trials; UX Trial to streamline design-to-deployment process using a tool; UX EDC & Medical Coding for capturing and delivering data; UX Randomization and Trial Supply Management to randomize patients and automate supply; UX Patient Data Capture; UX Safety; and UX Training to train users and track certificates. The company also provides DATATRAK Clinical Consulting Services, such as training, support, learning center, Software as a Service hosting, standards, and trial design services. It serves contract research organizations, pharma and biotech companies, and clinical trial device companies. DATATRAK International, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

About MSP Recovery



MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It is also developing LifeWallet, a platform for real-time analytics at the point of care which helps in identifying the primary insurer and assisting providers in receiving customary rates for accident-related treatment. MSP Recovery, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

