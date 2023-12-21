Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.70

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.70 and last traded at $35.62, with a volume of 23989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.47.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $667.32 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVG. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Company Profile

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

