Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $40.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.58%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

