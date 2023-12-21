Derek Andersen Sells 27,152 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CFO Derek Andersen sold 27,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $464,842.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,228,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,149,625.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Derek Andersen sold 37,821 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $642,578.79.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $122,071.05.

Snap Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Snap stock opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

SNAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Snap by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 7.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in Snap by 8.8% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

